With men constituting around 46.6 per cent of the population and women making up around 53.4 percent, there are more women than men in Helsinki.
Sweden’s King Gustavus Vasa founded Helsinki as a new trading post to compete for Baltic Sea trade with Tallinn, then called the Hanseatic town of Reval. The city was actively built up throughout the 17th century, yet it remained a somewhat sleepy, wooden housing town for a long town.
Swedish is also an official language in Finland. Interestingly, Finnish is closer to Hungarian than it is to Swedish, linguistically.
Helsinki is one of the coldest cities in the world. It does not receive sunshine for about consecutive 51 days in winters. The city has around 101 average annual days of snow and an amazing 169 average annual number of days below 0 Celsius or 32°F.
In 1941, a Helsinki dog (Jackie), which became very popular later on, “insulted” Germany’s leader Hitler by giving a Nazi salute. The owner Tor Borg’s wife Josefine, a German citizen known for her anti-Nazi sentiments, dubbed the dog Hitler because of the strange way it raised its paw high in the air like Germans greeting the Fuehrer with a cry of “Heil Hitler!”. Borg was ordered to the German embassy in Helsinki and questioned about his dog’s unusual greeting habits. On March 21, 1941, the Foreign Office asked the Chancellory whether to press charges against Borg and five days later they answered that “considering that the circumstances could not be solved completely, it is not necessary to press charges.” Interestingly, in the meantime, Finland was cooperating with Hitler during the Winter War to go against Russia.
Officially, the area of Helsinki consists of 2/3 of the Baltic sea and 1/3 of land. The sea area is clustered by 315 islands.
Helsinki has seventy-three kilometers long tracks and the Subway of Helsinki has 4 lines – two to each direction – and 17 stations. It is the only city in Finland to have trams or subway trains.
Maple is the symbol of Helsinki and the city uses squirrel as its symbol as well.
Helsinki city is populated with thousands of creatures such as bunnies and squirrels overrunning the city.
Helsinki’s island, Santahamina Pihlajasaari, is a favorite destination for many homosexual men tourists.
